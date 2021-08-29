Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

