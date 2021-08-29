John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 54,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $19.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
