John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 54,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

