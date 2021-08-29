John Lambuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stock

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XEC stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.45. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.