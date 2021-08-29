John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.