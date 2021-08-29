Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,090,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

