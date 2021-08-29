Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $191,090,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

