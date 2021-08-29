JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.54. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 34,643 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEMA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000.

