JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

