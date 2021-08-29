Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $206.67 on Friday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

