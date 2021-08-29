Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Trading Down 3.7%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.60. 4,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 363,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLTR. KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.