Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 72.7% in August

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kardex in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $262.00 on Friday. Kardex has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $264.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.33.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

