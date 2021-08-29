Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 23.91%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kearny Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.