Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

KMT opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

