Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €668.60 ($786.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €740.18. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.