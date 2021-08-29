Kevin M. Lalande Purchases 14,900 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $147,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

