Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.6 days.

Kinaxis stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.77. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on KXSCF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

