Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

