Knust Susan L. Purkrabek Sells 2,525 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Knust Susan L. Purkrabek sold 2,525 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $37,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FFBC opened at $24.06 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

