Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

