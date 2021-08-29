Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 248,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

