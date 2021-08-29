Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.15 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.