Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

