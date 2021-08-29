La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFDJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.