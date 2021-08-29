Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 29th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTNC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 53,887,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,679,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.