Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 342,500 shares, an increase of 240.1% from the July 29th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,546,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price objective for the company.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

