Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 36.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 347.4% during the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $57,494,000. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 113.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $24.24 on Friday, hitting $609.59. 1,498,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,880. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

