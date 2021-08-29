Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the July 29th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock remained flat at $$16.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 487,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $414.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

