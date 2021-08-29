Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXIIU. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,895,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,487,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,909,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,993,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GXIIU opened at $9.91 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

