Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $116,000 in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOKU. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 73.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 152,311 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 24.7% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 54.1% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 77,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $230,000.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVOKU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.