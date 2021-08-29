Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $124,000 in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,674,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.76 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

