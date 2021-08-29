Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $140,000 in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Separately, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth $6,364,000.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

