Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $101,000 Investment in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRWAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,480,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

