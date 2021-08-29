Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $159,000 Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INKAU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS INKAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

