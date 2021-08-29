Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 364,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of CFIVU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

