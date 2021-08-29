Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 753,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 579,231 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $101,894,000 after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

