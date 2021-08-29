Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $260.96 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $263.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

