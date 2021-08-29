Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $494,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 295,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $22,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 240,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.