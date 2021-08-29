Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 201,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,018,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 256.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $419.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

