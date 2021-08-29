Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ePlus worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 5.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. 47,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.