Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Mueller Industries worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:MLI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,169. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

