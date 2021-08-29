Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

