Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,066. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,493. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

