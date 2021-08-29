Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,422 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,044,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

