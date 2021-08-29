Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 606,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 564,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 674,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,815. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

