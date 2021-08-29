Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 68.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 143,508 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

