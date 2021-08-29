Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $189.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.