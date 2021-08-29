Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,443,116 shares of company stock valued at $188,967,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 648,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

