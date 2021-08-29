Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

