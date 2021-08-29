Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIMAF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of LIMAF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.28. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28. Linamar has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

