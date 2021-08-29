Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde stock opened at $314.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

